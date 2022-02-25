Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $85.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nevro traded as low as $60.59 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 1331997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Nevro by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nevro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nevro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nevro by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

