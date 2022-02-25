Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $467.59 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $467.59 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.81 or 0.06903204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.45 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047958 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 469,196,995 coins and its circulating supply is 469,196,396 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.