Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nerdwallet updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NRDS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,150. Nerdwallet has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.