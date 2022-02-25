Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Neovasc alerts:

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.