Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
