NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $53.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,625,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

