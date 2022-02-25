Nektan (LON:NKTN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
Nektan Company Profile (LON:NKTN)
