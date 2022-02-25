Needham & Company LLC Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $222.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $378.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $126.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.45. Carvana has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

