Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $79.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after buying an additional 162,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AtriCure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,251,000 after buying an additional 73,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

