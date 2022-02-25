Needham & Company LLC Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Hold

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.46.

Shares of LPSN opened at $24.34 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.17.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

