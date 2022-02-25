Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Natus Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.490 EPS.
NASDAQ NTUS traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $27.21. 13,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
About Natus Medical
Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.
