National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.37

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.37 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 529706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
