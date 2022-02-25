National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.37

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.37 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 529706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Get National Vision alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.