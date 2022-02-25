National Pension Service Sells 3,247 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cintas were worth $53,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $88,494,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,966,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $374.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.30. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

