National Pension Service Purchases 29,039 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $64,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.