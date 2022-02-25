National Pension Service Has $59.04 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $59,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.