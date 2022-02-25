National Pension Service Has $45.25 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Eversource Energy worth $45,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

