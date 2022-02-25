National Grid’s (NG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

NG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.30).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,052.60 ($14.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,105.69 ($15.04). The company has a market cap of £38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 997.06.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston purchased 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,671.37). Insiders bought a total of 1,881 shares of company stock worth $2,006,426 in the last 90 days.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.