National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Grid were worth $40,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Grid by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Grid by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,564,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in National Grid by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.96) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

