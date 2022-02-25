National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.200-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 533,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,345. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.41 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

