National Bankshares Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.