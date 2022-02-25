National Bankshares Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

QBR.B stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,361. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

