National Bank Financial Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of BNS opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

