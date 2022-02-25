National Asset Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $69,274,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 23.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after buying an additional 55,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,992,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

RNG opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.09 and its 200 day moving average is $212.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $394.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

