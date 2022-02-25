National Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,226 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 383.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

TA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

