National Asset Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

