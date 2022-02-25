National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

