National Asset Management Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NTR opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

