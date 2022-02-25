National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,342 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,231,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,866,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,127,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $71,059,115.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $116,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,033,234 shares of company stock valued at $361,859,891. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

