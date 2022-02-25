Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Natera worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

