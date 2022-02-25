Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.09. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

