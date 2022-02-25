N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NABL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. 35,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,479. N-able has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get N-able alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of N-able by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.