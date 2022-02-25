MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.50

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 5137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

MYTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.