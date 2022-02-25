MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,566,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MYR Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

