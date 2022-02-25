MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.
Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
