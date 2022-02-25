Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Cut to €330.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €335.00 ($380.68) to €330.00 ($375.00) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.50.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.