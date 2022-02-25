Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($380.68) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($367.05) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

