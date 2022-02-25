M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.81.

NYSE:MTB opened at $174.47 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

