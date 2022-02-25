M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $174.47 on Friday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

