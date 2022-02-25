M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

NYSE MTB opened at $174.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.97. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

