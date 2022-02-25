MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
MRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.
Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.55 on Friday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $794.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
