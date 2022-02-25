MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.55 on Friday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $794.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.33.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

