Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Citigroup

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,536,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,444,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

