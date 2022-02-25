Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. 3,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,275. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. Morphic has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

