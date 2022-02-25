Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.
Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. 3,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,275. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. Morphic has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $93.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.
About Morphic (Get Rating)
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.