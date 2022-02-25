Morgan Stanley Trims Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Target Price to $42.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,374. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,024,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

