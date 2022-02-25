Morgan Stanley Trims Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Target Price to $42.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.
Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,374. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,024,000.
Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
