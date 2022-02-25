Morgan Stanley Trims Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Target Price to $14.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLI. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $7.11 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

