Morgan Stanley Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

