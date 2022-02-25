Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $48.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.