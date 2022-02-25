Morgan Stanley Purchases 35,948 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $41,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 357,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 228,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,629,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

