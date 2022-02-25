Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,809,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,325,000 after buying an additional 166,857 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.74. 300,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,007,332. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.