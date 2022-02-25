Morgan Stanley Lowers RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $17.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

