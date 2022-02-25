Morgan Stanley Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $277.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.80.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $218.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.