Morgan Stanley Has $44.18 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $44,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

