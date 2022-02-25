Morgan Stanley Has $39.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 91,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 328,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 233,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

